Niger, Chad to Create Centers for Undocumented Migrants

ROME (Sputnik) – Niger and Chad will open centers for undocumented migrants on their territory to control the migration from African states to Europe through Libya, the Italian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The decision was made during the meeting of Italian, Chadian, Nigerien and Libyan interior ministers that took place on Sunday in Rome.

The ministers decided "to support the creation of centers for undocumented migrants in Niger and Chad as well as the work [of such centers] in Libya in accordance with the international humanitarian standards," according to the statement.

The interior ministers of four countries also agreed on "the need to cooperate in the sphere of fighting terrorism and human trafficking to ensure border security."

Italy, Chad, Niger and Libya also decided to create a coordination group for joint consultations to improve the border control.

Europe is experiencing a dire migration crisis, and struggles to accommodate hundreds of thousands of migrants attempting to enter wealthy EU member states through various routes. Libya, which has been facing instability since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and cannot effectively control its land and maritime borders, is a key transit country for migrants, who want to reach Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), about 55,000 have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to get into Europe since the start of the year, which is about three times more than was registered in the same period of 2016. More than 45,000 of them arrived in Italy.