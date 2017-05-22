Register
17:36 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chadian refugees are seen inside a refugee camp (File)

    Niger, Chad to Create Centers for Undocumented Migrants

    © AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 79 0 0

    Italian, Chadian, Nigerien and Libyan interior ministers decided "to support the creation of centers for undocumented migrants in Niger and Chad as well as the work [of such centers] in Libya in accordance with the international humanitarian standards," according to the statement of the Italian Interior Ministry.

    This Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 photo provided by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), shows the bodies of people that washed ashore and were recovered by the Libyan Red Crescent, near Zawiya, Libya
    © AP Photo/ Mohannad Karima/IFRC
    Libyan Red Crescent Recovers Over 70 Bodies of Migrants on Country’s Coast
    ROME (Sputnik) – Niger and Chad will open centers for undocumented migrants on their territory to control the migration from African states to Europe through Libya, the Italian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

    The decision was made during the meeting of Italian, Chadian, Nigerien and Libyan interior ministers that took place on Sunday in Rome.

    The ministers decided "to support the creation of centers for undocumented migrants in Niger and Chad as well as the work [of such centers] in Libya in accordance with the international humanitarian standards," according to the statement.

    The interior ministers of four countries also agreed on "the need to cooperate in the sphere of fighting terrorism and human trafficking to ensure border security."

    Migrants and refugees wrapped in survival foil blankets rest during a rescue operation by the Topaz Responder ship, run by Maltese NGO Moas and the Italian Red Cross, on November 4, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREAS SOLARO
    Libyan Deputy Blasts Italy's Migrant Deal for 'Exploiting Instability'
    Italy, Chad, Niger and Libya also decided to create a coordination group for joint consultations to improve the border control.

    Europe is experiencing a dire migration crisis, and struggles to accommodate hundreds of thousands of migrants attempting to enter wealthy EU member states through various routes. Libya, which has been facing instability since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and cannot effectively control its land and maritime borders, is a key transit country for migrants, who want to reach Europe.

    According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), about 55,000 have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to get into Europe since the start of the year, which is about three times more than was registered in the same period of 2016. More than 45,000 of them arrived in Italy.

    Related:

    Libyan Red Crescent Recovers Over 70 Bodies of Migrants on Country’s Coast
    'This Will Not Be Easy': Italy, Libya to Find It Hard to Stop Migration Flow
    EU's New Libya Deal Tries to 'Tackle Migration Issue Closer to Its Source'
    Libyan Deputy Blasts Italy's Migrant Deal for 'Exploiting Instability'
    Tags:
    undocumented immigrants, Italy, Chad, Niger, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok