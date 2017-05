© REUTERS/ Siegfried Modola More Than 1Mln Children Flee Ongoing Violence in South Sudan - UN Refugee Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The explosion at an ammunition depot of Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the country's southwest killed three people and left over 20 others injured, local media reported Monday.

According to Sudan Trubine news outlet, the explosion took place on Sunday in the city of Nyala, the capital of Sudan's South Darfur State.

The reports added that 22 wounded people had been taken to Nyala Hospital, however the number of the wounded was expected to increase in the coming hours.