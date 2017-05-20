Register
23:08 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    One of the newly released 82 Chibok school girls reunites with her family in Abuja, Nigeria May 20, 2017.

    Dozens of Freed Chibok Girls Finally Reunited with Their Families

    © REUTERS/ Afolabi Sotunde
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 165 0 0

    The dozens of Nigerian schoolgirls who were freed from their Boko Haram kidnappers earlier this month have finally been reunited with their families.

    The 82 young women, who were among the 276 kidnapped in 2014 from their school in the small town of Chibok in northeastern Nigeria, were picked up by Nigerian authorities after their release May 7 and taken quickly to the capital, Abuja, but have only now been reunited with their families there.

    "I am really happy today, I am Christmas and New Year, I am very happy and I thank God," Godiya Joshua, whose daughter Esther was among those freed, said, AP reports.

    The scene of the reunion was tearful and emotional; however, many of the families at the reunion event told German news outlet DW that the real celebration could only begin when all of the missing girls had come home.

    The girls were returned after a deal was struck between the militants and the Nigerian government, and five commanders of the extremist group were released in the exchange. The government has promised to continue to work to bring the 113 young women who remain in captivity home. The recently released girls were also reunited with a group of 21 of their schoolmates who were freed in October.

    The 82 girls released this month have been staying in facilities at the Department of State Services in the capital and were given medical and other checks in the weeks since their release. They are to take part in a nine-month reintegration program that is to be overseen by the highest levels of the Nigerian government. Before being able to see their families again, they met with several Nigerian politicians, the Telegraph reports.

    Many of the kidnapped girls were forced to marry their captors and have borne them children. Some have become Boko Haram followers and have refused to return. According to the Nigerian government, there was supposed to be one more girl in this group, but she refused to part with her husband. It is feared that others have been used in suicide bomb attacks. Thousands have been kidnapped in northern Nigeria since the extremist group began its fight in 2009 to set up its own Islamic state, and more than 20,000 have been killed. 

    The kidnapping of the nearly 300 schoolgirls drew international attention to the issue and sparked the Bring Back Our Girls campaign to pressure the Nigerian government to rescue them. 

    Related:

    Nigerian Vigilantes Find First Chibok Girl Kidnapped by Boko Haram
    Another Girl Kidnapped in Nigeria's Chibok by Boko Haram in 2014 Found
    Boko Haram Releases Video Showing Abducted Chibok Schoolgirls - Reports
    Tags:
    Chibok girls, Boko Haram, Chibok, Nigeria, Abuja
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok