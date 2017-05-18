Register
18 May 2017
    Some of the escaped Kidnapped girls of the government secondary school Chibok, attend a meeting with Borno state governor.

    Another Chibok Girl Freed From Boko Haram in Nigeria

    © AP Photo/ Jossy Ola
    Africa
    A girl kidnapped by Islamist militants from a school in the Nigerian town of Chibok three years ago has escaped her captors, an aide to the Nigerian president told media on Wednesday.

    This file photo taken on August 14, 2016 shows a video grab image created on August 14, 2016 and taken from a video released on youtube purportedly by Islamist group Boko Haram showing what is claimed to be one of the groups fighters at an undisclosed location standing in front of girls allegedly kidnapped from Chibok in April 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ HO
    Nigerian Government Announces 82 Chibok Girls Kidnapped by Boko Haram Freed
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Femi Adesina, the president’s adviser on media, told the BBC broadcaster the girl came across government troops after escaping Boko Haram, an Islamist group active in the region.

    The girl was one of the 276 female students that were abducted by Boko Haram gunmen from a state-run secondary school in 2014, Adesina confirmed.

    Of those kidnapped, 57 escaped over the first few months, 24 were either released or found over the next three years, and 82 were freed earlier this month in a prisoner exchange.

    Boko Haram militants launched large-scale attacks in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 and bombed a UN office in Abuja in 2011, killing 21 people. They have kidnapped thousands of people during the years of insurgency to fund their efforts at establishing an Islamic "caliphate" in the region.

