19:48 GMT +313 May 2017
    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi addresses a news conference after meeting Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, March 24, 2015

    Egyptian President Welcomes Renewal of Political Dialogue in Libya

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi stated that the dialogue should focus on the issues concerning the amendments to intra-Libyan agreement on settlement signed in Moroccan city of Skhirat in 2015.

    In this March 18, 2015 file photo, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, then Libya's top army chief, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in al-Marj, Libya.
    Political Unity in Libya One Step Closer as General Haftar Named New Army Chief
    CAIRO (Sputnik) — Cairo supports the efforts to renew political dialogue between different forces in Libya in a bid to reach stability in the country, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said Saturday during the meeting with Libyan National Army Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

    "All efforts of Egypt and different political forces in Libya are aimed at finding a form in which the dialogue will be renewed," Sisi said, as quoted in the statement published on presidential website.

    According to the president, the dialogue should focus on the issues concerning the amendments to intra-Libyan agreement on settlement signed in Moroccan city of Skhirat in 2015.

    Sisi also stressed that the ban on arms deliveries to Libyan army should be lifted, since only Libyan military is capable of countering terrorism in the country.

    A general view shows destroyed buildings in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi (file)
    Libyan Military Forces Liberate Port in Benghazi From Al-Qaeda Terrorists
    Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out in the country and long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, and the country was contested by two rival governments — the internationally-recognized Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress.

    The two governments agreed to create the Government of National Accord, form the Presidency Council, and end the political impasse in late 2015. Backed by the United Nations and without the support of the Tobruk parliament, the Government of National Accord in Tripoli started its work in late March 2016.

    Earlier this month, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and Haftar met in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, and agreed to hold snap presidential and general elections within six months, as well as to create a new ruling structure, namely, a presidential state council.

    Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt, Libya
