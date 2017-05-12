Register
    In this photo taken on Monday, March 2, 2015, a health care worker prepares a colleague's virus protective gear before entering a high risk zone at an Ebola virus clinic operated by the International Medical Corps in Makeni, Sierra Leone

    Lab-Tests Confirm Ebola Case in Democratic Republic of Congo - UN Health Agency

    © AP Photo/ Michael Duff
    According to the UN World Health Organization, a single case of the deadly Ebola virus has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo by a laboratory examination.

    Africa Faces Ebola Outbreak
    Handout via Reuters
    US Government Tests Expanded Ebola Evacuation System for Next Ebola Epidemic
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) A single case of the deadly Ebola virus has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo by a laboratory examination, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) stated via Twitter on Friday.

    "The Ebola case in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was confirmed by a national reference laboratory in Kinshasa," the first of two tweets stated.

    A second tweet said that the country’s Ministry of Health had notified the WHO and other "partners," of the test results on Thursday.

    A 2014 Ebola outbreak in the West African nations of Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Mali was the deadliest since the disease’s discovery in 1976, killing more than 11,000 people.

