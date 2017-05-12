Lab-Tests Confirm Ebola Case in Democratic Republic of Congo - UN Health Agency

Handout via Reuters US Government Tests Expanded Ebola Evacuation System for Next Ebola Epidemic

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)A single case of the deadly Ebola virus has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo by a laboratory examination, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) stated via Twitter on Friday.

"The Ebola case in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was confirmed by a national reference laboratory in Kinshasa," the first of two tweets stated.

A second tweet said that the country’s Ministry of Health had notified the WHO and other "partners," of the test results on Thursday.

A 2014 Ebola outbreak in the West African nations of Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Mali was the deadliest since the disease’s discovery in 1976, killing more than 11,000 people.

