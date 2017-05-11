Missing Moroccan UN Peacekeeper in Central African Republic Found Dead

© REUTERS/ Adama Diarra Attack on UN Mission’s Camp in Mali Kills One Peacekeeper

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)A Moroccan peacekeeper that had been missing after the attack on a UN convoy in Central African Republic earlier this week was found dead, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"The Moroccan peacekeeper who had been reported missing has now been found dead. We extend our condolences to the people and government of Morocco," Dujarric said.

On Monday, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) convoy was attacked by Anti-Balaka militia near the village of Yogofongo, located 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the country's south-eastern city of Bangassou.

The total number of the victims of the attack now amounts to five, four nationals from Cambodia and one Moroccan.

The Central African Republic has been suffering from sectarian clashes between Muslims and Christians since the 2013 coup, when Muslim Seleka rebels seized control in the majority-Christian nation, overthrowing then-President Francois Bozize, who had ruled the country since 2003.

Anti-Balaka militias, composed primarily of Christians, have been conducting violent activities and atrocities since 2013. In 2014, human rights watchdog Amnesty International reported several massacres committed by the group against Muslim civilians.

