Register
20:47 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Lancaster House to attend the 2017 Somalia Conference in London, May 11, 2017.

    London Hosts Somalia Conference, Some Not So Sure About Its Intentions

    © REUTERS/ Jack Hill
    Africa
    Get short URL
    16110

    An international conference on Somalia opened in London on Thursday, May 11, with the purported intention of helping to set the ground work for transforming the war-torn African state into a flourishing democracy.

    Somalia, which sits on the Horn of Africa, has been harassed by the al-Qaeda affiliated group, Al-Shabaab, for just over a decade, and plays host to gangs of pirates that target merchant vessels which regularly pass through the Gulf of Aden. 

    There is also an ongoing humanitarian plight caused by the worst drought in decades. Some of the areas hit hardest are those under the control of al-Shabaab.

    The situation is so severe that on Thursday, May 11, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the country needs a further US$900 in aid to combat the worsening drought. 

    In the hope of remedying the aforementioned, a conference in London was held to convene heads of state and government officials from the West and across East Africa in an effort to put Somalia on the road to sociopolitical and economic recovery. 

    The UK announced that the major international conference was held "to accelerate the progress on security sector reform and agree the new international partnership needed to keep Somalia on course for increased peace and prosperity by 2020."

    There are those however, who aren't so convinced.

    Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia
    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh-FILE
    Somalia Security Forces Kill Regional Leader of Al-Shabaab Terror Group
    The first such conference on Somalia was held in the year 2012, with the same raison d'etat of transforming a failed state into a secure nation with burgeoning government institutions.

    At the time, US$77 million was collected for building up the country's security forces in order for them to more effectively combat what the government saw as the Islamist fundamentalist menace of Al-Shabaab. Unfortunately however, millions of dollars worth of the funds never arrived.

    Since that conference, fighting between Al-Shabaab and government forces has balkanized the country further, to the extent that the Somali landscape is now characterized by small enclaves each ruled by different groups from al-Shabaab to groups loyal to the government in Mogadishu.

    For the Somali people, the splintering of their homeland is likely to be reminiscent of the days of the Empire, when their country was carved up into five parts by the European colonial powers. After its independence in 1960, two parts of the five — the British occupied North and the Italian South — united to give birth to the Somali Republic under President Aden Abdullah Osman Daar. Although Somalia was ruled by one government, the North and South had two separate legal, administrative and educational systems, sowing the seeds of division from the state's infancy.

    It was around the time of its independence that Somalia began to call for the unification of all Somali people found in the Horn of Africa. This was a great concern to the West, particularly to those powers who profited immensely from the strategically imperative waterway of the Gulf of Aden, which leads to the Indian ocean. There were concerns that, if Somalia were to become a unified and whole, it could start challenging those states sailing through its waters by forcing a payment toll. 

    In fact, throughout the Cold War, the US and Moscow stood eyeball-to-eyeball in the Gulf of Aden, with the Soviet Union placing importance on the waterway due to having its own base in the Gulf, while the US maintained its own on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. 

    Thus, considering the history of colonial conquest and exploitation, there are those who might accuse the powers — particularly the UK given its history in Somalia — of not having the best interests of the Somali people at heart, but in fact their own neocolonial designs. 

    It cannot be a coincidence that the conference is being held at a time when Somali piracy is back on the rise in the Gulf of Aden. The last conference was also held at a time when piracy was at its peak. In fact, it cost the international trade industry US$7 billion in 2011. 

    In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012 file photo, masked Somali pirate Hassan stands near a Taiwanese fishing vessel that washed up on shore after the pirates were paid a ransom and released the crew, in the once-bustling pirate den of Hobyo, Somalia.
    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh
    Reports Suggest Piracy Has Made a Return to the Horn of Africa

    If, of course, the interests of the Somali people are at the heart of this initiative, then the conference will discuss ways to tear up the roots of what is often cited as the cause of poverty among Somali fisherman, causing them to reset to piracy for an income: illegal foreign fishing. Approximately US$700 billion worth of cargo passes through the risk-fraught corridor each year.

    In attendance at the 2017 conference was the Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres, among others. 

    Another big problem is that foreign powers have recently signed a slew of bilateral agreements with Somali states, seemingly legitimizing the enclaves that exist separate from one another.

    For example, Ethiopia has a friendship memorandum with the South West State of Somalia. The United Arab Emirates is building a military base in Somaliland, a territory that the federal government considers part of Somalia, but is ruled by an autonomous authority. 

    Somalia's former envoy to the US, Abukar Arman has dismissed the London Somalia Conference as a "predatory carnival," with foreign entities gathering to take chunks of the state for their own gains.      

    Related:

    UN Chief Calls on Int'l Community to Allocate Another $900 Mln for Somalia
    London to Host Somalia Conference Thursday to Agree Int’l Partnership
    Reports Suggest Piracy Has Made a Return to the Horn of Africa
    Somalia Security Forces Kill Regional Leader of Al-Shabaab Terror Group
    Tags:
    piracy, neocolonialism, imperialism, terror threat, Somali pirates, hypocrisy, conference, conflict, war, al-Shabaab, United Nations, Horn of Africa, Somalia, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok