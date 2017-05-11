UN Chief Calls on Int'l Community to Allocate Another $900 Mln for Somalia

© AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsamh Trump Extends National Emergency With Respect to Somalia

LONDON (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community on Thursday to allocate an additional $900 million by the end of the year for the thousands of Somali civilians suffering from drought, starvation and endless conflicts.

"The drought is the most pressing priority. This morning, we presented a revised Humanitarian Response Plan seeking an additional $900 million through the end of the year. We also need to address the damage caused by climate change and conflict," Guterres said opening an international conference on Somalia hosted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

According to Guterres, over six million Somalis, or nearly half of the country's population, need humanitarian assistance, while some 275,000 malnourished children are at risk of starvation.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on the international community for immediate action to save lives in the crisis-torn country.

According to WHO, drought in Somalia has led to the destruction of crops and livestock and left more than 3.3 million people hungry every day.

"Drought has also led to lack of clean water and the largest outbreak of cholera Somalia has seen in the last 5 years, with more than 36 000 cases and almost 690 deaths so far in 2017 alone. With the beginning of the expected rainy season and floods this month, these numbers are expected to increase to 50 000 cases by the end of June," the WHO said in its statement.

This year's conference brought together East African leaders and international aid groups, who are seeking to hammer out a solution for the nation, described by the UK foreign policy department as "chronically unstable and ungoverned."