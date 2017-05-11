Register
17:45 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Displaced Somali women stand in a queue to receive food handouts in a camp outside of Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, March, 27, 2017

    UN Chief Calls on Int'l Community to Allocate Another $900 Mln for Somalia

    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that over six million Somalis, or nearly half of the country's population, need humanitarian assistance, while some 275,000 malnourished children are at risk of starvation.

    Somali government soldiers pose after they captured Belidogle airport, Somalia, with some help from African Union troops, in 2012.
    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsamh
    Trump Extends National Emergency With Respect to Somalia
    LONDON (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community on Thursday to allocate an additional $900 million by the end of the year for the thousands of Somali civilians suffering from drought, starvation and endless conflicts.

    "The drought is the most pressing priority. This morning, we presented a revised Humanitarian Response Plan seeking an additional $900 million through the end of the year. We also need to address the damage caused by climate change and conflict," Guterres said opening an international conference on Somalia hosted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

    According to Guterres, over six million Somalis, or nearly half of the country's population, need humanitarian assistance, while some 275,000 malnourished children are at risk of starvation.

    Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on the international community for immediate action to save lives in the crisis-torn country.

    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Justin TALLIS
    London to Host Somalia Conference Thursday to Agree Int’l Partnership
    According to WHO, drought in Somalia has led to the destruction of crops and livestock and left more than 3.3 million people hungry every day.

    "Drought has also led to lack of clean water and the largest outbreak of cholera Somalia has seen in the last 5 years, with more than 36 000 cases and almost 690 deaths so far in 2017 alone. With the beginning of the expected rainy season and floods this month, these numbers are expected to increase to 50 000 cases by the end of June," the WHO said in its statement.

    This year's conference brought together East African leaders and international aid groups, who are seeking to hammer out a solution for the nation, described by the UK foreign policy department as "chronically unstable and ungoverned."

    Related:

    London to Host Somalia Conference Thursday to Agree Int’l Partnership
    Somalia Security Forces Kill Regional Leader of Al-Shabaab Terror Group
    South Korea to Conduct Anti-Piracy Drill Ahead of Sending Destroyer to Somalia
    US Denies Reports of Airstrikes in Somalia Last Week - Africa Command
    Tags:
    drought, United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Somalia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok