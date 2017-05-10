Register
03:50 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Lee Berger, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, holds a reconstruction of the skull of Homo naledi at Magaliesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.

    Newly Discovered Human Relative in South Africa Deemed Contemporary to Early Man

    © AP Photo/ Themba Hadebe
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 11221

    A team of South African researchers has found that 300,000 years ago, early humans co-existed with a primitive, small-brained hominin species that was previously thought to have gone extinct before the dawn of man.

    The anthropologists with Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand published their findings in the journal eLife. 

    Homo naledi was first discovered in 2013 in South Africa: 15 skeletons were found in the depths of a cave complex that seemed to be a split between our Homo genus and our progenitor genus Australopithecus. Their skulls were half as voluminous as ours, meaning they had small brains, but little else is known for sure about these creatures. 

    The skull, left, of a 54,000-year-old species, known as Homo floresiensis, is displayed next to a normal human's skull, right, at a news conference in Yogyakarta, Indonesia Friday, Nov. 5, 2004. H floresiensis was nicknamed the hobbits due to their diminutive size.
    © AP Photo/ Associated Press
    We're Not Close: Indonesia's Human-Like ‘Hobbit’ Skeletons Aren't Our Ancestors

    Some anthropologists argue that they buried their dead, given that the bodies were all discovered in one place with no signs of predation. However, the cave complex was extremely treacherous to navigate, so much so that the researchers had to seek out six petite, acrobatic female scientists to reach the bones – not exactly the perfect place to bury your dead.

    The age of the bones has been a sticking point in the debate: early dating determined them to be around 200,000-300,000 years old, while later estimates guessed the bones to be between 1.5 and 2.5 million years old.

    "This is a humbling discovery for science," Lee Berger, a paleoanthropologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, told Reuters. "It's reminding us that the fossil record can hide things … we can never assume that what we have tells the whole story."

    The prehistoric Neanderthal man N, left, is visited for the first time by another reconstruction of a homo neanderthalensis called Wilma, right, at the Neanderthal museum in Mettmann, Germany, Friday, March 20, 2009
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor: A Blob with a Giant Mouth and No Anus

    "No one thought that a small-brained, primitive hominin could extend down through time this long and that period is exactly the moment when we thought modern humans were arising here in Africa."

    One major question regarding Homo naledi is what drove them to extinction – and as with nearly every species that has gone extinct since the dawn of man, we are one of the leading suspects. Like the neanderthals, who are believed to have been driven to extinction by humans (how we managed this is still under debate), it is possible that humans outcompeted or outbred Homo naledi into extinction.

    "All we know is that Homo naledi is extinct today. Could Homo sapiens have driven them extinct? Yes. Could there have been gene exchange between Homo naledi and early Homo sapiens? It's entirely possible," Berger said.

    A group of woolly mammoths, the huge Ice Age mammals that lived and roamed the frigid tundra steppes of northern Asia, Europe and North America, are seen in this undated illustration provided courtesy of Giant Screen Films
    © REUTERS/ 2012 D3D Ice Age, LLC
    All Myths Are True: 14,000-Year-Old Village Confirms Canadian First Nation's Lore

    Berger said his team's next main objective would be to acquire Homo naledi DNA to determine whether there was a gene exchange or not. "If we had Homo naledi DNA, not only would we be able to answer the question of a biological exchange with humans, but we would gain a window back millions of years. We would actually be looking at DNA from the split with humans. And that would be cool."

    The bones found thus far were too poorly preserved to contain extractable ancient DNA. It would take another, better-preserved sample to achieve that goal.

    Related:

    Have You Ever Seen a Unicorn? Our Ancestors Most Likely Did
    Chinese Villagers Try to Retrieve Ancestor's Stolen Corpse From Netherlands
    Did Lucy, Our Australopithecus Ancestor, Die From a Tree Fall? (VIDEO)
    Oldest Plant Fossils Ever Found Suggest Complex Life Much Older Than We Thought
    New Fossils: Scientists Find Dinosaur 'Meat' in China
    Tags:
    anthropology, paleontology, homo nalendi, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Canada Poll Comic
    Giving America the Cold Shoulder
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok