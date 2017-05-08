Car Bomb Blast Kills 5, Injures 20 People in Somali Capital

© AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh-FILE Somalia Security Forces Kill Regional Leader of Al-Shabaab Terror Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least five people were killed and other 20 were injured by a car bomb blast in the center of the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

According to Al Jazeera broadcaster, al-Shabaab terror group, allied to al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia), claimed responsibility for the explosion which had occurred near the city's immigration directorate.

Somalia has been experiencing violence since the eruption of the civil war between the clan-based armed factions in the country in the early 1990s. Al-Shabaab has been staging numerous attacks in the country in an attempt to establish the strict Sharia law in it.