WASHINGTON (Sputnik)A US service member was killed on May 4 in an operation against al-Shabaab near the Somali capital of Mogadishu, US Africa Command said in a press release on Friday.

"On May 4, one US service member was killed during an operation against al-Shabaab near Barii, Somalia, approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu," the release stated. "US forces were conducting an advise and assist mission alongside members of the Somali National Army."

