At Least 26 People Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Kenya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 26 people were killed and several suffered injuries in a late Monday road accident in southwestern Kenya, local media reported Tuesday.
"It was a very bad head-on collision accident," Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in the Kibwezi division Leonard Kimaiyo said as quoted by the country's Capital News outlet.
The outlet cited a senior police officer as saying that a bus heading to Mombasa along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway was overtaking several vehicles when it collided with a truck.
BREAKING NEWS! 24 killed in an accident involving a bus and a truck at Kambu area on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway https://t.co/axYP6vnB4N pic.twitter.com/jht372Er1X— P Live Kenya (@plivekenya) 25 апреля 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)