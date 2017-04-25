At Least 26 People Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Kenya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 26 people were killed and several suffered injuries in a late Monday road accident in southwestern Kenya, local media reported Tuesday.

"It was a very bad head-on collision accident," Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in the Kibwezi division Leonard Kimaiyo said as quoted by the country's Capital News outlet.

The outlet cited a senior police officer as saying that a bus heading to Mombasa along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway was overtaking several vehicles when it collided with a truck.