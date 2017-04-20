Register
    A general view shows destroyed buildings in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi (file)

    Dividing Libya to Cause 'Further Destabilization, External Intervention' - Rome

    © AFP 2017/ ABDULLAH DOMA
    Africa
    Topic:
    Libya After Gaddafi (94)
    Dividing Libya into two separate states would increase instability and threaten the region as well as Europe, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The possible partition of Libya has been raised multiple times during the country’s current conflict, including by members of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

    "I don’t think that the division of Libya in two different parts…is a good idea because this could bring further destabilization and further external intervention," Gentiloni stated in remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    On April 10, The Guardian reported that Sebastian Gorka, an assistant to the US president, suggested dividing Libya in the weeks leading to Trump's inauguration.

    Gentiloni said partitioning the country would have dangerous consequences for Egypt and Tunisia as well as Europe.

    Акции протеста в Ливии, 2011 год
    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Arab Spring in Libya: The Merciless Destruction of a Once-Prosperous State
    He said the United States and Italy should work together to back the UN-recognized government in Tripoli and stabilize the country to prevent Daesh and other terror groups from taking advantage of the conflict.

    Libya has been in state of a civil war since its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown in 2011. Since then, political power in the country has been split between two rival governments: the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress. Following the signing of a UN-brokered Libyan Political Agreement in December 2015, a Government of National Accord has been established in the county and started its work in late March 2016.

    Topic:
    Libya After Gaddafi (94)

