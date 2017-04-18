Register
    Nigerian Corruption Fighters Tipped Off to Big Bucks Stashed in Empty Apartment

    Africa
    A Nigerian anti-corruption agency received a tip on Wednesday leading them to an empty apartment where $43 million was stashed.

    According to a Facebook post by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, "The operation followed a whistle blower's confidential alert received by the Commission's Lagos office this morning regarding some noticed suspicious movement of bags in and out of a particular apartment in the building. According to the source, the movers of the bags, make believe that they bring in bags of clothes."

    The post continues, "Another source who is conversant with the apartment of interest indicated that a woman usually appeared on different occasions with Ghana Must Go bags. ‘She comes looking haggard, with dirty clothes but her skin didn't quite match her outward appearance, perhaps a disguise’, the source said."

    Along with $43 million, $75,000 in Nigerian naira and $35,000 in UK pounds were found in two of the apartment’s four bedrooms.

    Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign was first launched in December, encouraging citizens to use a secure online portal to report ethics violations. A whistleblower may also be entitled to a small percentage of recovered funds.

    The purpose of the portal, according to the Finance Ministry’s website, is "To manage the Nation's finances in an open, transparent, accountable and efficient manner that delivers on the country's development priorities."

    So far the program has recovered over $160 million according to Nigerian Minister of Information Lai Mohammed.

