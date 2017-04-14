The training will be carried out upon the request by Somalia’s government.
In March, US President Donald Trump has given the green light to a Department of Defense request to increase the number of artillery and air strikes against the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia.
Somalia has been experiencing violence since the country devolved into civil war in the early 1990s. The state’s collapse provided a breeding ground for warlords, pirates and the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabaab. The group has been staging numerous attacks in Somalia in an attempt to create an Islamic state ruled by Sharia law.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Time to drag some yanks around in the mud again. US collective amnesia... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 7 nations in 5 years, now who were they? Global Warfare: “We’re going to take out 7 countries in 5 years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan & Iran..”
Mikhas
anne00marie
General Wesley Clark