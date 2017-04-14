© AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsamh Trump Extends National Emergency With Respect to Somalia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The mission of deployed troops will focus on enhancing the Somali army's logistics capabilities and not associated with teaching counterextremism tactics, according to US Africa Command as cited by the Stars and Stripes newspaper.

The training will be carried out upon the request by Somalia’s government.

In March, US President Donald Trump has given the green light to a Department of Defense request to increase the number of artillery and air strikes against the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia.

Somalia has been experiencing violence since the country devolved into civil war in the early 1990s. The state’s collapse provided a breeding ground for warlords, pirates and the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabaab. The group has been staging numerous attacks in Somalia in an attempt to create an Islamic state ruled by Sharia law.