Register
05:46 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015

    Boko Haram Used 27 Children in Suicide Attacks in Lake Chad in 2017 - UNICEF

    © REUTERS/ Emmanuel Braun
    Africa
    Get short URL
    133 0 0

    The number of children that were used by the Boko Haram militant group in "suicide" attacks during the Lake Chad conflict has risen to 27, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a report.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Militants from the Boko Haram group have used at least 27 children to carry out the suicide attacks in the Lake Chad conflict during the first three months of this year, while the group used 30 children for the whole of 2016, according to the UNICEF report.

    “The number of children used in ‘suicide’ attacks in the Lake Chad conflict has surged to 27 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to nine over the same period last year,” the report “Silent Shame: Bringing out the voices of children caught in the Lake Chad,” crisis stated.

    UNICEF noted that since 2015 Boko Haram used 117 children in launching attack in public places across Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, including four in 2014, 56 in 2015, and 30 in 2016.

    “Girls have been used in the vast majority of these attacks,” the organization noted. “As a consequence, girls, boys and even infants have been viewed with increasing fear at markets and checkpoints, where they are thought to carry explosives.”

    Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Emmanuel Braun
    Almost Two Dozen Girls, Women Kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria This Week
    UNICEF urged the sides of the conflict to end violations against children by Boko Haram, move children from a military to civilian environment, as well as provide care and protection for separated and unaccompanied children.

    The ongoing crisis has displaced more than 1.3 million children, according to UNICEF.

    The Boko Haram extremist group began large-scale attacks in northeastern Nigeria in 2009. Last year, the group expanded attacks into neighboring Niger, Cameroon and Chad. The extremist group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Nigerian Army Kills 16 Boko Haram Militants, Repels Attack
    Boko Haram Leader Fatally Wounded, Several Commanders Killed in Air Raid
    Mine Planted by Boko Haram Kills 4 Servicemen in Chad
    Tags:
    children, suicide attack, UNICEF, Boko Haram, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok