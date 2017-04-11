Explosive Device Defused in Northern Egypt Following Terror Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Egyptian law enforcers found and defused an explosive device in the city of Tanta, where multiple people were killed in a terrorist attack over the weekend, the Sky News Arabia television channel reported Monday.

Sunday's church attacks in Egypt's northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria killed at least 48 people and left at least 90 injured. The Daesh terror group, which is outlawed in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks and threatened further assaults in a statement published on social media.