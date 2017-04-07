At Least 5 Injured During Protests in Johannesburg - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, thousands gathered in Johannesburg protesting against Zuma following a controversial reshuffle of the government at the rally organized by the Democratic Alliance (DA) party. At the same time the rival rally was organized in the city by the Youth League of the African National Congress (ANC) party. According to media reports, police used rubber bullets against the demonstrators from the ANC.

According to the News24.com media outlet, four people were shot with rubber bullets, while one more person was injured by the supporters of the ANC.

South Africa's opposition has repeatedly criticized the policy of Zuma, as well as his alleged involvement in corruption schemes. The wave of criticism escalated and even resulted in application for Zuma's impeachment after nine South African ministers and six deputies were reportedly removed from their posts as a result of the cabinet reshuffle in March.