Egyptian Militant Killed in March Identified as Daesh's Sinai Affiliate Founder

© AFP 2017/ At Least 3 Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Explosion in Central Sinai

–

CAIRO (Sputnik)According to the Youm7 media outlet, the investigation has revealed that Ansari was among 18 terrorists killed during the air raid. He was reportedly responsible for arming and training militants.

Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in Sinai since the army overthrew then President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.

In 2014, militants in Sinai pledged allegiance to the Daesh. The Wilayat Sinai, the Daesh branch in Sinai, has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!