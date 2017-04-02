Register
15:12 GMT +302 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti speaks during a press conference after a security meeting in Milan, Italy (File)

    Libyan Tribes Sign Peace Treaty After Secret Talks in Italian Interior Ministry

    © AP Photo/ Antonio Calanni
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 33641

    Toubou and Awlad Suleiman ethnic groups living in the south of Libya agreed to sign a peace treaty as a result of secret 72-hour talks that ended on Friday evening and were mediated by Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti, according to media reports.

    A man waves a Libyan flag
    © AFP 2017/ Abdullah DOMA
    Moscow Calls on Libyan Parties to Engage in Inclusive National Dialogue
    ROME (Sputnik) — Representatives of tribes living in the south of Libya signed a peace agreement after hours of secret negotiations in the Italian Interior Ministry, media reported Sunday.

    According to La Stampa newspaper, Toubou and Awlad Suleiman ethnic groups agreed to sign a peace treaty as a result of secret 72-hour talks that ended on Friday evening and were mediated by Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti. The meeting was attended by over 60 clan leaders, including the head of the largest Tuareg tribe in the Libyan region of Fezzan as well as Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Omar Maiteeq of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

    In addition to the cessation of hostilities that had led to at least 500 people being killed in recent years, the Libyan tribes made commitments to combat illegal migration on the most vulnerable part of the route from Africa to Europe – in the south Libyan border.

    "The Libyan border guard service will be active all along the 5,000 kilometers [3,106 miles] long south Libyan border. And in the north, migrant sea traffickers will be dealt with by the Libyan coast guard which was trained by Italian experts, and which will be equipped with 10 motor boats from April 30," Minniti said, as quoted by La Stampa.

    Angelino Alfano
    © AFP 2017/ Andreas Solaro
    Italy Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Libyan Crisis Resolution - FM
    Minniti added that "to seal the southern Libyan border means to seal the southern border of Europe."

    Italy has been steadily increasing its cooperation with North African countries to tackle the problem of illegal migration. On Friday, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou signed in Rome an agreement on Italy allocating 50 million euros ($53 million) in order to ensure the borders of Niger are duly controlled.

    In early February, Italy signed a memorandum of intent in the sphere of combating illegal migration in Lybia with the GNA. The document provides the development of cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and smuggling, strengthening border control and preventing illegal crossing.

    Related:

    Moscow Calls on Libyan Parties to Engage in Inclusive National Dialogue
    Senior Russian Diplomat, Tunisian Foreign Minister Discuss Libyan Settlement
    Italy Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Libyan Crisis Resolution - FM
    US Underestimated Number of Daesh Fighters in Sirte Libya's Last Year
    Tags:
    peace agreement, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok