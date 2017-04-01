Explosion Near Southern Egypt's Police Training Center Leaves 16 People Wounded

© AFP 2017/ At Least 3 Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Explosion in Central Sinai

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The MENA news agency reported that 14 policemen and two civilians were wounded as a result of a car bomb explosion.

Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in Sinai since the army overthrew then President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.

In 2014, militants in Sinai pledged allegiance to the Daesh group, which is outlawed in many countries including Russia. The Wilayat Sinai, the IS branch in Sinai, has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.

