Register
19:13 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.

    Trump Authorizes Pre-Emptive Somalia Airstrikes in Latest US Military Escalation

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Africa
    Get short URL
    113020

    US President Donald Trump has ramped up US military operations in Somalia, authorizing pre-emptive airstrikes against the terror group al-Shabaab. Less than three months into his presidency, President Trump has also increased the US involvement in conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

    During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to stop embroiling the US in costly foreign wars.

    However, since his inauguration, the president has been busy increasing the activities of the US military across the globe. Somalia joins the list of Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

    "The additional support provided by this authority will help deny al-Shabaab safe havens from which it could attack US citizens or US interests in the region," Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement.

    President Trump has labeled Somalia an "area of active hostilities" and authorized the US military to conduct pre-emptive "precision airstrikes" in support of the African Union Mission in Somalia and the Somalia National Army, which has been suffering heavy losses in the entrenched battle against Islamist insurgents.

    Under the former administration of President Barack Obama, the US had only been able to employ air-strikes against al-Shabaab militants in self-defense situations — when African Union or Somali government troops accompanied by US advisers, came under attack.

    Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia
    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh-FILE
    Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia

    The official grade of certainty that civilians won't be killed has been lowered from "near certainty" to "reasonable certainty."

    Just days after taking the presidential oath, Trump re-classified Yemen in the same way. Since then, the US military has carried out 45 airstrikes in Yemen, more than have ever been conducted in any year in the country.

    However, US defense officials have insisted that the changes would not result in a relaxing of procedures to prevent civilian casualties.

    Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, the head of US Africa Command, supported President Trump's decision to step up the fight against al-Shabaab in Somalia..

    A tank used by fighters loyal to Yemen's government is pictured at the frontline of the fighting against Houthi rebels in Yemen's northern province of Marib November 8, 2015.
    © REUTERS/
    Is Trump Planning a Major US Escalation in Yemen?

    "It's very important and very helpful for us to have little more flexibility, a little bit more timeliness, in terms of decision-making process," Gen. Waldhauser said.

    In response to questions about the role of the US military, Trump told a group of senators this week that the US was "doing very well" in Iraq.

    "The results are very, very good," the president repeated.

    It's not yet clear what impact increased air power will have on the spread of radical Islam in Somalia, or the wider region.

    Related:

    Is Trump Giving the Pentagon Free Rein to Wage War as It Likes?
    Say What? US Has Indications Daesh, al-Shabaab Open to Reconciliation
    Senior al-Shabaab Leader Killed in Somali Capital of Mogadishu
    UN Special Representative Condemns Bomb Blasts in Somalia's Mogadishu
    Tags:
    US military presence, terrorism, airstrike, Trump administration, al-Shabaab, US Armed Forces, White House, African Union (AU), Thomas Waldhauser, Donald Trump, Somalia, United States, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok