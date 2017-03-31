South African Finance Minister Sacked, Cabinet Reshuffle Underway

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Gordhan was sacked on Thursday evening and was replaced by Malusi Gigaba who had been in the post of Minister of Home Affairs, eNCA TV said.

A total of nine South African ministers and six deputies were removed from their posts as a result of the Thursday cabinet reshuffle, according to eNCA.

© AFP 2017/ POOL / NIC BOTHMA South African Investment Appeal at Stake Amid President-FinMin Standoff

"I have decided to make changes to the National Executive in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness. The changes bring some younger MPs and women into the National Executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise," Zuma said in a Thursday presidential release, quoted by eNCA.

According to the statement, a total of 10 new ministers and 10 new deputies have been appointed.

"I have directed the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers to work tirelessly with their colleagues to bring about radical socio-economic transformation and to ensure that the promise of a better life for the poor and the working class becomes a reality," Zuma said.

© AP Photo/ Schalk van Zuydam Structural Issues Mount as South Africa's Economy Slides Into Recession

Earlier on Thursday, South Africa’s opposition said it was going to file a motion in the constitutional court to impeach President Zuma.

Zuma, whose tenure ends in 2019, has been criticized by the country's opposition for his alleged involvement in corruption schemes for years.

In November 2016, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party sent a request to initiate criminal proceedings against Zuma on suspicion of corruption. Later that month, the parliament failed to pass a vote of no confidence in Zuma, with 214 votes against the move and 126 in favor of it.