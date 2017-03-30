Trump Approves Increased Precision Strikes Against Al-Shabaab in Somalia

The group has been staging numerous attacks in Somalia in an attempt to create an Islamic state ruled by Sharia law.
"The President has approved a Department of Defense proposal to provide additional precision fires in support of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali security forces operations to defeat al-Shabaab in Somalia," Davis stated.
Somali and AMISOM security forces have regained ground initially ceded to al-Shabaab, Davis added.
The ramped-up US fires support will further weaken al-Shabaab and limit the danger to partner forces as conduct operations. Harakat Shabaab al-Mujahidin — or al-Shabaab — is the militant wing of the Somali Council of Islamic Courts that took over most of southern Somalia in the second half of 2006.
