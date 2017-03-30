UN Security Council Calls on DRC to Fully Investigate Death of UN Experts

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed that organization's two experts had been killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the killing of two UN experts," the statement noted on Wednesday. "The members of the Security Council called on the Government of the DRC to swiftly and fully investigate these crimes and bring the still unidentified perpetrators to justice."

The United Nations is planning its own inquiry into the killings to try to “ensure that justice is done”.

On March 13, media reported that a citizen of United States Michael Sharp and a Swedish citizen Zaida Catalan working for the United Nations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo were kidnapped along with their local interpreter.