US Concerned Congo Government, Opposition Unable to Reach Political Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Since September, members of the Congolese opposition have been protesting against President Joseph Kabila . They accused him of desire to remain in office and feared that he could postpone election or amend the Constitution in order to cancel the limit on the number of terms a president can serve.

“We are concerned by the inability of both the Government of the DRC and the leaders of the opposition Rassemblement coalition to make the compromises necessary to enact pre-agreed provisions of the agreement, including the appointment of a Prime Minister,” the release stated on Tuesday.

The DRC and the opposition coalition agreed to implement provisions in the December 31 Saint-Sylvestre Political Agreement in the DRC, the release stated.

The agreement would lead to elections and the DRC’s first “peaceful, democratic” transition of power, the release noted.