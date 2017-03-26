Egypt Court Sentences 57 People Over Deadly Migrant Shipwreck to Prison

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Egyptian criminal court on Sunday jailed 57 people over shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea that killed over 200 illegal migrants in September, local media reported Sunday.
On September 21, a ship with up to 600 undocumented migrants from different African countries sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the Egyptian coast. The Egyptian Coast Guard rescued around 150 people, more than 200 passengers died.
In Egypt, there are several illegal organized groups that provide migrants with the chance to get to Europe by sea. The watercraft are usually in a poor condition and go out to sea overloaded with people, which leads to shipwrecks.
