At Least One Person Killed, Three Injured in Cairo Suburb Explosion

CAIRO (Sputnik) – One person was killed and three others were injured on Friday as a result of an explosion in one of the gardens in Cairo's Maadi suburb, local media reported, citing a source in the Egyptian security services.

According to the MENA news agency, the victim was a man, working in the garden.

Three of the gardener's family members, who were near the site of the explosion, were injured and later transported to hospital where they are now in stable condition, the news agency added.

Police are currently investigating the incident.