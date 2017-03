© AP Photo/ Olamikan Gbemiga Russian Embassy Confirms Nigerian Pirates Released Russian Sailors

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Five suicide attackers detonated bombs at different locations of the camp in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring 18 people, who were immediately taken to hospital, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.

Witnesses claimed the attackers had sneaked into the camp late on Tuesday, the broadcaster specified.

No terrorist organization reportedly took responsibility for the blasts, however, northern Nigeria is frequently targeted by the Boko Haram militants, operating there since 2009.

On Saturday, at least four people died and eight were injured after three suspected Boko Haram suicide attackers detonated explosives in a village near Maiduguri.