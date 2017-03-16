IOM Condemns Attack on Humanitarian Convoy in South Sudan - Press Release

© AFP 2017/ Uli Deck IOM Assists 15,000 Syrians to Apply for Germany's Family Reunification Program

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Tuesday, a group of armed gunmen attacked a convoy returning from a field mission to Yirol East county, killing two and wounding three people.

"I unequivocally condemn the attack on IOM staff, health workers and civilians, who were assaulted during a lifesaving humanitarian mission in Yirol East County, South Sudan," Swing was quoted as saying in the IOM's press release.

According to the IOM director general, such attacks were hindering humanitarian assistance, preventing millions of people from getting "lifesaving aid," especially taking into account the epidemic of cholera.

An IOM team was deployed to central South Sudan to assist local communities, affected by cholera outbreak that began in early February. According to recent reports, over 300 cases of cholera infection, with 10 deaths, have been recorded so far.

