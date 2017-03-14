Libyan Army Establishes Control Over Ras Lanuf, As Sidr Cities

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Libyan Army Gains Control Over Ras Lanuf Airport - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Libyan Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh told Sputnik that Libyan armed forces intent to regain control of the country's oil fields and ports.

According to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster, the troops of Libyan National Army Gen. Khalifa Haftar are currently conducting an offensive targeting the city of Bin Jawad located in the vicinity of As Sidr.

Earlier in the month, the so-called Benghazi Defense Brigades attacked and gained control of Sidra and Ras Lanuf oil fields, pushing out Haftar's forces. Later in March, the Brigades had given control over the oil fields and ports to the Tripoli-based government of the crisis-torn state rival to the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and supported by Haftar.

Libya has the largest oil reserves in Africa and the tenth largest globally. Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the Government of National Accord, to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.