17:07 GMT +307 March 2017
    People collect water from shallow wells dug along the Shabelle River bed, which is dry due to drought in Somalia's Shabelle region, March 19, 2016

    UN Chief Urges International Support for Somalia to Avoid Deadly Famine

    © REUTERS/ Feisal Omar
    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the international community to support Somalia affected by a drought that threatens to result in a famine.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UN chief arrived in the African state to meet the country's leadership and to discuss the hunger crisis in it. Somalia, along with several other states in Eastern Africa are currently affected by a drought that put millions of people's lives at risk.

    "People are dying the world must act now to stop this. With the support of the international community it is possible to avert the famine and save millions of lives," Guterres said at a joint press conference with Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, as quoted by the Somalian Mareeg news website.

    He added that Somalia needed more international aid.

    On February 27, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that about 1.5 million people in Somalia were affected by the drought, adding that there was a risk of the third famine in the state during the last 25 years.

    Tags:
    child hunger, drought, World Health Organization (WHO), UN, Somalia
