UN Chief Urges International Support for Somalia to Avoid Deadly Famine

"People are dying the world must act now to stop this. With the support of the international community it is possible to avert the famine and save millions of lives," Guterres said at a joint press conference with Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, as quoted by the Somalian Mareeg news website.
He added that Somalia needed more international aid.
On February 27, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that about 1.5 million people in Somalia were affected by the drought, adding that there was a risk of the third famine in the state during the last 25 years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)