Internal Displacement in Mali May End in 2017 in Absence of Further Violence

"The situation remains fragile and unpredictable from a security point of view. If there is no re-occurrence of armed conflict or community violence spurring further displacement, and with the right humanitarian assistance to the displaced and host communities, I am confident that, at the end of 2017, internal displacement will be a thing of the past," IOM Mali Chief of Mission Bakary Doumbia was quoted as saying in a press release.
IDPs numbers have already decreased by over 90 percent, Doumbia added.
Following the 2012 coup, Tuareg tribes seized control over large areas in the northern part of the country. Islamist groups that emerged in Mali in the last decade have recently staged several terrorist attacks in the country.
