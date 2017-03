© Flickr/ S Martin Two German Scientists Abducted in Nigeria

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A group of suicide attackers destroyed three petrol tankers on Friday trying to ultimately target a camp for internally displaced people in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, local media reported.

According to the Politics Nigeria news website, the attackers died as their attempted operation against the camp failed.

Local authorities said the attackers were the only casualties in the incident, the media outlet reported.

The website added that the incident that destroyed the fuel tankers took place at around 3 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT).

