Register
13:00 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Saraj

    Kremlin Could Play Power Broker in Libya as Civil War Dust Settles

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 51650

    Amid the ongoing visit of the head of Libya’s UN-backed unity government Fayez Sarraj to Moscow and in the wake of the previous Russia's contacts with Sarraj's opponent, General Khalifa Haftar, Russian political analysts expound on whether it signals Moscow's interest in a greater role in the region following its peacemaking efforts in Syria.

    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya November 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Hani Amara
    Libyan Crisis Should Be Settled by Country’s Citizens - Lavrov
    On Thursday, Libyan Prime Minister, the head of Libya’s UN-backed unity government (Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj held talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov while being on his two-day visit to Moscow.

    Following the talks, Russia's top diplomat said that Moscow believes that the Libyan crisis should be settled by the country's nationals and will contribute to creation of conditions necessary for the peace process.

    He called for the countrywide dialogue between all the parties to the Libyan conflict aimed at settling the turmoil.

    Lavrov also expressed solidarity with the Libyans amid the violation of their integrity and pointed out that Russia as Libya’s long-term partner was determined to help the country overcome the challenges.

    Earlier, Moscow was in close contacts with Sarraj's opponent, General Khalifa Haftar, who visited Russia in November and was invited onboard a Russian aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, off the Libyan coast in January as it was on route from its military mission in Syria.

    General Khalifa Haftar (C), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), leaves after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 29, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    General Khalifa Haftar (C), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), leaves after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 29, 2016.

    Haftar leads the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the east of the country and is a close ally of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives parliament, a rival to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) which has all but lost control of the Libyan capital despite international support.

    A one-time ally of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, Haftar, on the contrary, controls a large swath of Libya’s territory and most of its oil fields. Many Libyans see him as the strongman their country needs after years of instability,

    The above visits have prompted some to draw parallels with Syria, where Russia stepped in to help to settle the bloody conflict and to suggest that Libya "could become a new stage for Russia's peacemaking efforts."

    Analysts believe Russia, emboldened by its military success in Syria, is seeking a foothold in oil-rich Libya with support for Haftar, according to News24 website.

    African migrants wait to be deported at Mitiga International Airport, east of Tripoli, Libya, February 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    'Situation Volatile, Could Worsen': EU Ignores Cause of Libya Lawlessness
    British Financial Times quotes Lia Quartapelle, a member of the foreign affairs committee in the Italian parliament, as suggesting that Moscow "could also be looking to cement its role in Libya ahead of any policy shift towards Libya by the US under Donald Trump."

    Meanwhile, Russian political analyst, President of the Russian Society for the Promotion of Friendship and Business Ties with Arab Countries Vyacheslav Matuzov suggested that Prime Minister Sarraj's visit to Moscow signals his reliance on Russia rather than on the West.

    He said that Sarraj therefore is ready to admit all the contracts previously signed between Moscow and late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, however it is still no more than rhetoric, he added.

    Fayez Sarraj, he said, does not have any power within the country while being backed only by Martin Kobler, Head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya, who is trying to "sit him in as Prime Minister by any fair means or foul."

    "Sarraj is an appointed Prime Minister, he has not been approved by the Parliament (in December, the Parliament triply rejected his candidacy) as it is required by the Arab agreements and UN Security Council resolution. He simply performs his duties and it is too early to talk about any contracts and liabilities at this stage," Matuzov told Russia's online newspaper Vzglyad.

    Libyans celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Libyan revolution, in Benghazi, Libya February 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Russia About to Mend What West Left Broken in Libya
    The analyst called his visit to Moscow a "forced one" as Russia has been actively developing its relations with other Libyan powers and first of all, with Tobruk-based House of Representatives parliament.

    Sarraj, he said, "can't even poke his head out of his bunker at a military base in Tripoli." He has no control even in the capital, not to mention the whole of Libya. While Haftar, he said, means control of over 80 per cent of the territory of the country, its oil, oil terminals and the national bank. He exercises the real power.

    Meanwhile, Veniamin Popov, former Russian ambassador to Libya said that the Libyans have become "allergic to the West" and "even the Islamists say that Russia should take part in the settlement of the conflict in their country."

    However the former diplomat is convinced that the reconciliation between Sarraj and Haftar is not an easy process.

    "Let them meet in Moscow, it is not a problem. However there should be a clear program how to unite the country, get rid of the Islamists and make peace and order," he told Vzglyad.

    Vyacheslav Matuzov however says that the reconciliation between Sarraj and Haftar depends on whether Sarraj agrees for the people loyal to Haftar and Aguila Saleh Issa, current chairman of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives parliament, to be present in his government.

    "Haftar has sent to Washington his personal representative, who has recently visited Moscow and has met with Sergey Lavrov. He is actively working out on an idea of Russian-American cooperation in Libya," he told the newspaper.

    The expert is sure that any Libyan regime is ready to promise to deliver on all the economic and debt liabilities to Moscow. Besides, he said, the majority of the officers in Haftar's army had undergone training in the USSR and many still speak Russian. Hence they are much more capable on delivering on the debt liabilities to Russia, he concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Libyan crisis, Libyan House of Representatives, Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, Khalifa Haftar, Sergei Lavrov, Tobruk, Moscow, Russia, Tripoli, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok