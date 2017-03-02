Kenya Defense Forces Kill Over 55 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), operating within the framework of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) on Thursday killed 57 militants of the al-Shabab militant group in the eastern African state, the KDF's spokesman said.

"In the onslaught, 57 al-Shabab militants were killed and unknown number injured… KDF troops remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue the terrorists to ensure peace and security of our country Kenya as well as support Amisom operations in order to stabilise Somalia," Col. Joseph Owuoth said, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

He added that the Kenyan troops had also destroyed at least five pick-up trucks equipped with guns in the clash that started at 8:45 a.m. local time (05:45 GMT).

Kenyan troops are deployed in Somalia as part of the AMISOM mission launched in 2007. Kenya has sent its first servicemen to the crisis-torn Somalia in December 2013, according to the mission's website.