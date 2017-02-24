Anti-Migrant Protests in South Africa's Capital Turn Violent - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Clashes broke out, when protesters were marching through Pretoria city center, rallying against undocumented immigrants, according to the eNCA broadcaster.

The police reportedly had to use rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Tensions between South Africa's citizens and migrants have risen dramatically since December 2016 after Johannesburg's city Mayor Herman Mashaba linked criminal activity increase and other social problems in South Africa with migrants arriving to the country.