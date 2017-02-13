Morocco Not Planning to Recognize Western Sahara After African Union Readmission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Morocco does not plan to recognize the independence of Western Sahara led by Polisario Front after the kingdom's readmission to the African Union, as the decision is connected to tackling other issues, Ambassador of Morocco to Russia Abdelkader Lecheheb said Monday.

"We will defend ourselves from inside the African Union, but this does not mean that we recognize Polisario. We have rejoined as Morocco has a tremendous job to do in Africa," Lecheheb said.

© AP Photo/ Alan Diaz Morocco Sends Ikea Packing Over Western Sahara Dispute

The ambassador noted that the kingdom aimed to cooperate with the whole Africa in economic and social development as well as in the sphere of security and fight against terrorism. According to Lecheheb, such development of the situation is beneficial for the continent and its relations with other regions.

Morocco left the African Union in 1984 in protest to the admission of the independent Western Sahara led by the socialistic Polisario Front. Morocco claims the former Spanish colony to be an integral part of the kingdom, while Polisario insists on the territory's independence, demanding a referendum on self-determination.

Morocco rejoined the African Union on January 31, 2017, after more than 30 years out.