Over Dozen Killed in Angola Stadium Stampede

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 17 died and at least 59 were injured on Friday when the crowd at the 4 de Janeiro (January 4th) stadium in the northern Angolan town of Uige pushed against barriers trying to get in, The Sydney Morning Herald said.

Five of the injured are reportedly in serious condition.

The Uige stadium was hosting Angola’s first division championship football match between Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo de Libolo on Friday.