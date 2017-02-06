Egypt’s Army Kills 14 Terrorists, Arrests 13 in North Sinai

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egyptian soldiers have killed 14 members of a terrorist group in northern Sinai and arrested 13 militants over past five days, Egypt’s military spokesman Tamer Refaei said as quoted by local media Monday.

As part of the security operation aimed at uprooting Takfiris terrorists, Egypt’s army also destroyed six stores belonging to terrorists, three car bombs, ten explosive devices and confiscated 530 gallons of fuel, the Egypt Independent newspaper reported citing Refaei.

An underground tunnel between Egypt and Gaza, through which terrorist used to smuggle drilling machines and equipment for producing explosives, was discovered and destroyed, according to the army spokesman.

Egypt has been fighting terrorists located in the north of the Sinai Peninsula for two years. The army continues its efforts in eliminating the militants whose activity has decreased over the past several months.