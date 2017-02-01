Register
22:57 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Underwater

    Forgotten Realms: Geologists Discover Lost Continent Off African Coast

    © Photo: Daan Verhoeven
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 58721

    A team of geoscientists has discovered a ‘lost continent’ beneath the island of Mauritius, which they believed was submerged 84 million years ago.

    Mauritius is a tiny but densely populated island with about 1.35 million inhabitants. Located in the Indian Ocean, east of the much larger island nation of Madagascar, it is also one of the world's youngest land masses, having risen from the sea only 9 million years ago.

    The team, consisting of German and Norwegian scientists and led by South African geologist Lewis Ashwal out of the University of Witwatersrand, found zircon crystals on the island, some as old as 3 billion years. The crystals were expelled by ancient volcanic eruptions.

    The crystals are much older than the island, indicating that they cannot have originated there. From this, Ashwal's team concluded that Mauritius is all that remains of the lost continent of Mauritania.

    "Earth is made up of two parts — continents, which are old, and oceans, which are 'young.' On the continents you find rocks that are over four billion years old, but you find nothing like that in the oceans, as this is where new rocks are formed," Ashwal said in a statement.

    A 1.8 mile long fissure discovered in the Arizona desert. Experts call it a danger to unaware ATV riders and livestock.
    © Sputnik/ Arizona Geological Survey
    Watch Your Step: 2 Mile Long Fissure Opens in Arizona Desert (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    The modern island of Mauritius is one of the world's youngest land masses, lying above the remains of an ancient landmass that predates complex life and an oxygenated atmosphere.

    In 2013, a separate team found ancient zircon crystals on Mauritania's beaches. But their conclusions were challenged, as it was possible that the crystals were blown onto the beach from elsewhere.

    The discovery of crystals buried by ancient lava deposits is much more conclusive, Ashwal said. "The fact that we found the ancient zircons in rock corroborates the previous study, and refutes any suggestion of wind-blown, wave-transported, or pumice-rafted zircons for explaining the earlier results," he told Phys.org.

    Mauritania was part of Gondwana, one of two continents that collided to form the supercontinent Pangaea about 335 million years ago. Some 160 million years later, Pangaea broke apart, forming the modern continents, but some land masses sank in the process.

    Scientist of the Tomsk State University Sergei Leschinsky
    © Photo: Tomsk State University
    Russian Paleontologists Discover Unique Mammoth Remains

    Those sunken lands include Mauritia, which is estimated to have been 150,000 square km, about the same size as Tunisia or Nepal.

    Other pieces of Gondwana have been dredged up in Western Australia and Iceland in recent years. "It's like plasticine: when continents are stretched they become thinner and split apart," Martin Van Kranendonk, of the University of New South Wales in Australia, said to New Scientist. "It's these thin pieces that sink below the ocean."

    "It's only now as we explore more of the deep oceans that we're finding all these bits of ancient continents around the place."

    Related:

    India Eyes Indian Ocean, Defense Minister Visits Island Nation of Mauritius
    Have Geologists Solved the Mystery of the Earth’s Core?
    Australian Geologists Uncover Largest Asteroid Crater on Earth
    Russian Scientists Discover Two Ancient Arctic Continents
    Sicilian 'Stonehenge' Discovery Joins Similar Global Prehistoric Findings
    Tags:
    continents, geology, volcano, science, Africa, Indian Ocean, Mauritania, Mauritius
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Anti-China Mood, Huh?
    Undeclared War?
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok