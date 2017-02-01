Register
16:54 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Health official takes blood sample of a woman for malaria testing at Ajah in Eti Osa East district of Lagos, on April 21, 2016.

    'Something Is Changing': Malaria Showing Resistance to Drug Treatment

    © AFP 2016/ Pius Utomi Ekpei
    Africa
    Get short URL
    02711

    A treatment for malaria, a life-threatening blood disease caused by parasites transmitted to humans through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito, has failed for the first time according to scientists. This has promoted fear that the disease could be becoming resistant to primary drugs used to counter it.

    The failure of the drug was first noticed in four patients, who were being treated in the UK for an African strain of the mosquito-borne condition. This led to a team of scientists and medics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSH) to investigate whether the drug had become resistant. 

    The team have said that it maybe "too early to say for sure," but they have found a dangerous level of resistance and have called for further investigation to take place.

    The results were published in the Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy Journal.

    "It's remarkable there have been four apparent failures of treatment, there's not been any other published account [in the UK]," Dr. Colin Sutherland, lead scientist from the LSH, told the BBC in a recent interview.

    Although the evidence is not yet conclusive, there are signs that the strains are learning to fight back against the drug, which is causing concern. 

    "It does feel like something is changing, but we're not yet in a crisis. It is an early sign and we need to take it quite seriously as it may be snowballing into something with greater impact," Dr. Sutherland added.

    Two out of the four cases in question were picked up while people were visiting Uganda; the other two were infected in Liberia and Angola. This has caused some worry that there may be resistance to the treatment and that it could be widespread.

    Health official takes blood sample of a mother for malaria testing at Ajah in Eti Osa East district of Lagos, on April 21, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
    WHO to Implement New Plan to Fight Malaria in Africa

    Implications

    Malaria remains an important public health concern according to the World Health Organization (WHO). 

    WHO have said that Malaria is a complex disease that varies widely in epidemiology and clinical manifestation in different parts of the world.

    These cases in the UK show that strains of malaria, emerging in Africa, can't be cured with most common drugs. 

    ​There is some good news hovewer, as some efforts to fight against the disease, including bed nets, have cut rates of transmission, particularly in Africa, according to the WHO, with the total number of cases in the world dropping by a 21 percent and malaria deaths being cut by half.

    Related:

    UN Health Agency Says Africa Achieving Big Gains Against Malaria in Children
    Global Malaria Crisis Persists Despite Improvements in Health Care - WHO
    Tests on Mice Help Scientists Find Simple Treatment for Deadly Form of Malaria
    WHO to Implement New Plan to Fight Malaria in Africa
    Tags:
    drug resistant, mosquito bite, malaria, death, research, treatment, disease, health, study, science, drugs, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSH), World Health Organization (WHO), Europe, Africa, Uganda, United Kingdom, Liberia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok