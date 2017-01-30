Morocco Regains African Union Membership

© AFP 2016/ ALAIN JOCARD Moroccan King Announces Rabat's Intention to Return to African Union

CAIRO (Sputnik) – An overwhelming majority of the African Union member states voted in favor of Moroccan returning to the organization, Morocco’s news agency MAP reported.

Morocco was the only African country that was not a member of the bloc after withdrawing in 1984 over AU's official recognition of Western Sahara, a territory claimed by Rabat.