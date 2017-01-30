Lavrov: 'Russia Interested in Settling Conflicts in Africa'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is interested in providing its assistance in resolution of crises in Africa as well as in further development of the mutually beneficial cooperation with Eritrea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

“Russia is interested in rendering assistance in solving problems in Africa and settling conflicts on the continent. It is important for us to learn your assessment of the situation in the Horn of Africa region, including in the context of such threat as international terrorism,” Lavrov said at a meeting with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Russia values the friendly relations with Eritrea and is interested in further development of the mutually beneficial cooperation based on respect, trust and consideration.

“From our point of view it’s important to maintain the positive dynamics of our contacts and look for additional opportunities for expanding ties in the commercial and political spheres,” Lavrov said.

Saleh added that at the moment the situation in the Horn of Africa region has significantly improved.

“Russia’s influence on the global arena has significantly increased and this will help us in fighting against threats and challenges,” the foreign minister of Eritrea concluded.

Russian combat ships have been enabling security of navigation in the region of the Horn of Africa and the Gulf of Aden since 2008.