Ghana Supports Morocco's Bid for African Union Readmission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ghana has become the 42nd country to give Morocco its support to reenter the African Union (AU), French media reported Sunday.
"We have just received the official support of Ghana, which brings the number of countries that unconditionally support Morocco's [return to the African Union]," Les Echos newspaper reported, citing a Moroccan diplomatic source.
In late 2016, Morocco said African Union Commission head Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was obstructing its readmission.
All comments
Show new comments (0)