Morocco Dismantles Daesh-Linked Terrorist Cell, Thwarts Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) has dismantled in a security operation a terrorist cell, linked to the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group, thwarting a planned attack in the country, Morocco’s Interior Ministry said Friday.

"This security operation was conducted to monitor the location of the mastermind of this terrorist cell in El Jadida. The cell was planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Morocco at the behest of the commanders of IS in Syria, Iraq and Libya," the ministry’s statement, cited by Morocco World News, read.

It added that the cell included seven people living in six different cities in Morocco.

During the operation, the BCIJ seized firearms, pistols, massive munitions, large knives as well as chemical materials used in production of explosives, according to the statement.