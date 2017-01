KHARTOUM (Sputnik) — The specific date has not been set so far, however, the visit is expected to take place "in early summer," Shirinskiy said.

"We have no doubt that Bashir's visit to Russia will become a great event in the history of our countries and it will promote the development of cooperation," Shirinskiy stressed.

Shirinskiy noted that Russia and Sudan maintained common positions regarding settlement of international and regional issues.