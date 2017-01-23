Register
02:44 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Gulu, Uganda

    Ugandan Engineering Team Creates Smart Jacket to Help Diagnose, Beat Pneumonia

    © Flickr/ Ed
    Africa
    Get short URL
    032 0 0

    Driven by her grandmother's death from pneumonia, a young Ugandan woman has helped come up with a health system that could save dozens of children from the dangerous disease.

    Olivia Koburongo, 26, watched her grandmother die after hospital after hospital in Uganda failed to correctly diagnose her with the lung infection, partly because of difficulties in tracking her health indicators. 

    Mulago Hospital in Kampala, Uganda
    © Flickr/ Erin Bourgois
    Uganda’s Only Radiotherapy Machine Broken, Cancer Patients at Risk

    "It was too hard to keep track of her vitals, of how she's doing, and that is how I thought of a way to automate the whole process and keep track of her health," Koburongo told Medical Xpress.

    Pneumonia, though it doesn't get a great deal of press, is a major killer of children. According to the World Health Organization, pneumonia accounts for 16% of all deaths of children under five years old, and is the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide. In Uganda, it kills 27,000 children every year. It is responsible for 16% of deaths of children under five, ahead of malaria at 13%, and is also the third leading cause of infant mortality in the country, according to UNICEF.

    Working with fellow telecommunications engineering graduate Brian Turyabagye, 24, and a team of doctors, Koburongo and the team struck upon the idea of a smart jacket to help doctors diagnose the disease, which is often mistaken for malaria, before it is too late.

    "Many of those deaths are because of misdiagnosis," Turyabagye told the Guardian. "In the villages and remote areas, children get sick — and the first reaction is to treat them for malaria. Most people are aware of malaria, and the signs for malaria and pneumonia are very similar, so it is difficult for health professionals to differentiate."

    Because of a lack of access to laboratories for testing in poor communities, diagnoses are often made on the basis of basic clinical examinations rather than precision tests. The Mama-Ope ("Mother's Hope") kit uses biometric sensors to help health workers gain a more precise understanding of their patients' symptoms.

    Positron emission tomography center
    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Kondratuk
    Russian Nanotech for Cancer Diagnosis to Begin Trials in 2018

    Mama-Ope is combination smart jacket and cell phone app. When the biomedical jacket is placed on a child, its sensors pick up temperature, breathing rate and sound patterns in the lungs, all of which are crucial to an accurate pneumonia diagnosis. Via Bluetooth, the information is sent to an app to analyze the information and assess the virulence of the infection, the team told Medical Xpress.

    "We focused on the distinguishing signs of pneumonia," Turyabagye said. "One of the processes that most doctors use is a stethoscope to the check the lungs. But [pneumonia] tends to be on side points around the body, not just in the chest or back. Its accuracy of being able to diagnose what is healthy, and what is not, is very encouraging."

    The jacket can diagnose pneumonia up to four times faster than a doctor and helps eliminate some human error, they say. Speed in diagnosing is critical — the more time spent treating a misdiagnosed condition, the more time pneumonia has to fester.

    The jacket is still a prototype, but Turyabagye said there are plans in motion to pilot the Mama-Ope system in referral hospitals in the country and then roll it out to more remote health centers.

    Chinese employees of the Addis Ababa / Djibouti train line stand at the Feri train station in Addis Ababa on September 24, 2016. With Chinese conductors at the helm, a fleet of shiny new trains will on October 5, 2016 begin plying a new route from the Ethiopian capital to Djibouti, in a major boost to both economies
    © AFP 2016/ Zacharias ABUBEKER
    China Ramps Up 'Railway Diplomacy' in Africa Seeking Power Projection

    "The problem we're trying to solve is diagnosing pneumonia at an early stage before it gets severe. And we're also trying to solve the problem of not enough manpower in hospitals, because currently we have a doctor to patient ratio which is one to 24,000 in the country," said Koburongo.

    Because the jacket can capture patient information in the cloud, it will also help far-flung doctors access information from different patients to inform their decisions, the team says.

    The team is working on a patent for the kit, which is on the shortlist for the 2017 Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize, which brings with it cash prize of nearly $31,000.

    The money could be used to launch mass production of the system. Once it is successfully put to use in Uganda, the team hopes to roll it out to other countries in Africa and to the rest of the world.

     

    Related:

    US, Kenya, Uganda Militaries Join in African Partnership Flight Exercise
    Report: Politicians in Uganda Sacrifice Children to Win Elections
    Uganda Confirms Security Threat, US Mission Issues Attack Warning
    Tags:
    diagnosis, pneumonia, UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), Uganda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok