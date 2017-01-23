Register
01:13 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Gambia President elect, Adama Barrow, centre, walks after a meeting with Ecowas delegation in Banjul, Gambia, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Gambia's ruling party pressed for fresh elections, as West African regional mediators intervened Tuesday to try to resolve a political crisis in the tiny West African country that voted its leader of 22 years from power. (AP Photo/ Sylvain Cherkaoui)

    Gambians Cheer ECOWAS Troops as Ex-President Loots State Coffers and Flees

    © AP Photo/ Sylvain Cherkaoui
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 20801

    Gambians are cheering the arrival of West African troops in their country, anticipating that new President Adama Barrow will soon follow, but reports that the country's coffers are empty may mean a difficult transition is ahead.

    Former President Yahya Jammeh, who lost in a surprise election defeat December 1 but attempted to hold on to power, finally left January 21 after Senegalese troops mustered by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were finally ordered to remove him late last week.

    U.S. Army medical researchers take part in World Malaria Day 2010, Kisumu, Kenya April 25, 2010
    © Flickr/ Rick Scavetta/U.S. Army Africa Public Affairs
    UN Health Agency Says Africa Achieving Big Gains Against Malaria in Children

    A convoy of more than a dozen vehicles, among them armored personnel carriers mounted with heavy machine guns trucks full of soldiers, rolled into the capital of Banjul, Reuters reports, and later entered the presidential compound. Residents lined the road to applaud and thank them. 

    Barrow was officially sworn in as president in Gambia's embassy in Senegal the same day the operation was launched, but it was paused to give Jammeh a chance to leave without bloodshed.

    The US State Department, which had supported the troop mobilization, issued a statement January 22 welcoming the peaceful transition.

    "We applaud the commitment to democracy and the restraint shown by the Gambian people over the past weeks," it read. The statement commended ECOWAS's leadership as well as Jammeh's decision to leave peacefully and called on Gambians "to unite and work together as brothers and sisters for the future of The Gambia."

    Speaking to Senegal's RFM radio, Barrow denied that Jammeh had been given immunity to prosecution in exchange for leaving, according to Reuters. A joint statement by ECOWAS, the African Union and the UN on Jammeh's departure commits to ensuring the "dignity, respect, security and rights of [Jammeh] as a citizen, a party leader and a former Head of State as provided for and guaranteed by the 1997 Gambian Constitution and other Laws of The Gambia" and to prevent the seizure of property and assets "lawfully" belonging to him. Barrow said the document was not a "binding agreement," Retuers reports.

    Barrow also said it appeared Jammeh had left The Gambia's state coffers empty.

    Adviser to Barrow Mai Ahmad Fatty reiterated this, telling Senegalese journalists that they already know Jammeh stole $11.4 million in his last two weeks in office alone. The leader, who spent 22 years in power, shipped luxury goods including vehicles out of the country by cargo plane, AP reports.

    Incumbent Gambian President Yahya Jammeh looks on in Banjul on November 29, 2016, during the closing rally of the electoral campaign of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC)
    © AFP 2016/ MARCO LONGARI
    Yahya Jammeh Agrees to Cede Power in Gambia in State Address

    "The Gambia is in financial distress. The coffers are virtually empty. That is a state of fact," Fatty said. "It has been confirmed by technicians in the ministry of finance and the Central Bank of the Gambia."

    The new government will try to stop any other of Jammeh's belongings from slipping past the border, he said.

    Jammeh has been accused of targeting political opponents for human rights abuses during his decades in power, and of enriching himself and his family as his country remained in poverty. Fearing unrest, some 45,000 fled the country a during the standoff between the former president and the new, according to the UN. Now, many seem to be returning. 

    Related:

    Gambia's Leader Jammeh Refuses to Accept Presidential Election Loss
    China Ramps Up 'Railway Diplomacy' in Africa Seeking Power Projection
    Mali Mobilizing Thousands to Ensure Security at Africa-France Summit This Week
    Tags:
    Treasury, state coffers, looted, UN, African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Yahya Jammeh, Adama Barrow, Gambia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok